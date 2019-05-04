COVINGTON, La. — On Friday, a hero from World War II received the recognition he deserves at a ceremony in Covington.

The pilot, 98-year-old Lucian James Siracuse, was shot down over Germany but not before finishing his mission, which helped secure the Allies' success in the D-Day invasion.

Eyewitness photographer Brian Lukas shows us the story.

"He took out a Nazi ammunition train that was probably going to supply the troops for D-Day, for the Nazis," Patricia Yohn said.

With his plane shot and critically damaged and his crew already evacuated to safety, Siracuse held control of the plane until he was over the train and bombed the ammunition.

He then had to parachute out of a crashing plane when Nazi soldiers got him and put him concentration camp, where he was a prisoner of war for more than a year.

He survived, and was able to return to his life back home, staying humble even today, two weeks before his 99th birthday.

"It's totally overwhelming, I didn't expect anything like this and I don't deserve it," Siracuse said at the ceremony.