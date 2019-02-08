HAMPTON, Va. — The letters spelling out the name of the president of the Confederacy have been removed from an archway at historic Fort Monroe, where the first enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia 400 years ago.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam called for the entire removal of the Jefferson Davis Memorial Arch at the historic U.S. Army site in a letter presented to members of the Fort Monroe Authority Board of Trustees.

The board voted in favor of removal of the arch from the national historic landmark back in April, although it wasn't clear how long the process would take.

Virginia's Department of Historic Resources instead backed an alternative proposal, which instead said only the letters reading "Jefferson Davis Memorial Park" should be removed from the arch.

On Friday morning, a crew came out to do just that, taking the letters down but leaving the arch itself in place.

Glenn Oder, the Executive Director of the Fort Monroe Authority, told 13News Now the letters will be moved into the fort's Casemate Museum, where contextual signage can explain their history.

The Jefferson Davis Memorial Arch was erected at Fort Monroe in the 1950s. The letters naming the Confederacy's president were removed August 2, 2019.

The arch was installed in 1956 at the request of the Daughters of the Confederacy. Davis was briefly imprisoned at the fort after surrendering during the Civil War.

The old army base sits on a hatchet-shaped peninsula named Old Point Comfort. The first enslaved Africans arrived at Point Comfort in 1619, and slaves sought their freedom at Fort Monroe during the Civil War when it served as a Union outpost.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.