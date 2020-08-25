x
Final 2 Mississippi flag proposals: Shield vs. magnolia

One has a shield. The other has a magnolia blossom on a dark blue background.
Credit: AP
This combination of images provided by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, shows the five proposed designs chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission to replace the recently retired flag that included the Confederate battle emblem. The proposals will be made into flags and be flown Aug. 25 in Jackson, Miss. Voters will decide on a new flag in the Nov. 3 election. (Mississippi Department of Archives and History via AP)

JACKSON, Miss — A commission working on a new Mississippi flag has narrowed the choices to two designs. 

Commissioners made the decision after five proposals were literally run up a flagpole Tuesday. They wanted to see how the designs look fluttering in the wind — or hanging limply. 

And, they said the flags look different on a pole than they do as drawings on a page. 

In late June, Mississippi legislators voted to retire the last state flag to include the Confederate battle emblem, which is broadly condemned as racist. 

