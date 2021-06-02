New trail honors 1811 slave revolt in St. John Parish

The trail tells the tale of what some call America’s first freedom march.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — There’s now a new trail in Southeast Louisiana commemorating the 1811 Slave Revolt that began in Saint John the Baptist Parish. The trail tells the tale of what some call America’s first freedom march.

It can be easy to marvel at the manicured grounds of plantations in the River Parishes, but that singular focus could overlook the brutality once endured there.

Rita Perriloux is part of a group highlighting that history.

“We are not the descendants of slaves. We are the descendants of people who were enslaved. Are you hearing me? We are not the descendants of slaves, we are the descendants of people who were enslaved and have fought for their freedom from 1811 until today,” said Perrilloux, the Historic Riverlands Director.

On Friday, she, leaders from the River Parishes and the region’s tourist commission commemorated the 1811 Slave Revolt by dedicating a new 10-mile trail. It begins where the revolt began, at the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House in Laplace.

The trail ends at the Destrehan Plantation, where trials were held after the rebellion was put down. Back then, the 500 or so people who revolted were called slaves but Perrilloux described them as freedom fighters

“Freedom or death? If you were in bondage and you had to go through what they went through, that’s a viable choice,” said Perrilloux.

On the same soil where African Americans had no freedom two hundred years ago, a black member of Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission spoke of the economic and educational value of visiting plantations.

“It gives you chills when you go there. You can feel the hair on your arms, but it’s an important place for us to visit, to help us remember,” Elizabeth Joseph, Vice Board Chairwoman of the Louisiana River Parishes Tourist Commission.

Tourism officials point out that during the time of the revolt, the River Parishes were home to millionaires. It was arguably one of the wealthiest times for Louisiana, but because of slavery, it was also one of the darkest chapters of America.

“We’re here today at the beginning of Black History month on purpose. Black History Month is to honor the journey of all black people in America and that journey included the 1811 Slave Revolt,” said Buddy Boe, Executive director of the tourist commission.

This year marks the 210th anniversary of the Slave Revolt. To mark the unveiling of the trail, an audio download narrated by actor Wendell Pierce is now available. But those behind the effort hope you’ll give monetary and moral support by experiencing this trail in person.

For more tour and trail information, click here.

