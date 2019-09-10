NEW ORLEANS — They were masters of deception. During World War II, the Ghost Army carried out the dangerous and rather unique mission of deceiving the enemy.



Using props, fake radio transmissions and other visual deceptions, they successfully misled the German army. But their mission was kept secret from their family and friends for decades.



It was a secret Anderson Wilson from Slidell kept until 1996, when the mission was declassified. The Veteran recently visited the National World War II Museum to share his stories with Sen U.S. John Kennedy, who is working to get Wilson a Congressional Gold Medal.

Watch the story of Wilson and the Ghost Army below.

