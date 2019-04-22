NEW ORLEANS — Several horses caused traffic delays and led law enforcement on a chase on I-10 Monday morning near the Tanger Outlets in Gonzales.

Traffic camera footage showed the horses running in the center divider of the freeway around 9:30 a.m. The exact number of horses loose was not clear Monday morning.

Witnesses said Gonzales Police officers were able to wrangle the horses shortly after they were sighted.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Gonzales Police Department and will update this story when they respond.

It was unclear where the horses came from, or if they were wild.