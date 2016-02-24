Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

More heat today as an upper-level area of high pressure sits over us. This will make it mostly sunny with only a slight chance for a shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The record high today is 96° set back in 1980. I don't think we will get to the record, but we will be within a few degrees of it. Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy with lows in the 60s north and 70s south.

Weekend Forecast: The upper-level high will move back to the west into Texas. This will allow us to have a slightly better chance for afternoon showers and storms. However, most of you will be dry with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s, and it will feel like 95-100. A little more humid weather returns on Sunday, and that will increase our chance for spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s before the rain starts. Overall, the weekend will be hot, but not too soggy. Make sure you stay cool and hydrated!

Next Week Outlook: We will return to a more typical Summer-time weather pattern next week. That means everyday will be hot and humid with daily scattered storms each afternoon from the sea breeze. Daily high temperatures will be around 90.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet, and will likely continue to remain so for the next 5 days.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm. Ozone Action Day. Highs around 93, feeling like 95-100. Winds: SE/S 5-10.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and muggy. Lows north around 69 and south around 74. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Highs around 92, feeling like 95-100. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 92.

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

