NEW ORLEANS, LA — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Another hot, and relatively dry day. Rain chances only around 20-30%. Low rain chances doesn't mean the few showers that do develop won't be potentially heavy. Some downpours are possible. Hot and mostly dry again tomorrow with heat indices into the triple digits. The upper ridge which has dominated our forecast will weaken and shift westward in response to some digging upper troughs from the Great Lakes and the Ohio River Valley. With a weakening of the ridge and ample moisture, rain chances will begin increasing next week, about 50-60%. Models hinting at a front trying to move into the area by possibly Wednesday. This would also enhance rain chances by midweek to around 70%. More clouds and rain should keep temps in the upper 80s.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. Hot. Heat Index: 101-106°. 20% chance for a few showers/storms. High: 94. Winds: W 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low: S 77, N 74. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. Hot. Heat Index: 101-106°. 30% chance for spotty showers/storms. High: 94. Winds: W 5-10.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny. 60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Few heavy storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 89.

WEDNESDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 75, N 73. High: 87.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny. 60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Few heavy storms. Low: S 75, N 73. High: 88.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny, hot. Heat Index: 100-105°. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 92.

