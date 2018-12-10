A Houma 18-year-old has been arrested after deputies say he sexually assaulted a minor on two separate occasions.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter, Dekota Mosely was booked on charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Larpenter said detectives interviewed a mother of a boy who is under 13-years-old Thursday night. The mother told investigators that Mosely and the boy were “horse playing” in a bedroom when she discovered that Mosely had allegedly sexually assaulted the child.

Detectives later learned of another alleged incident in which Mosely sexually assaulted the same child.

Mosely was arrested and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he remains on $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500.

