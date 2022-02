If you're looking for something sweet to snack on at Jazz Fest, there are few better options than Loretta's Authentic Pralines.

WWLTV.com



They've been a Jazz Fest staple for 33 years, and you can bite into one any day of the year thanks to Loretta's store on Rampart Avenue.

We visited Loretta and got a look at how exactly her pralines are done.