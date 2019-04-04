NEW ORLEANS — All general admission tickets for May 2, the day the Rolling Stones were going to headline Jazz Fest, will be refunded in full.

According to The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, ticketholders will receiver their refunds at the initial point of purchase.

RELATED: Fleetwood Mac replaces Rolling Stones for Jazz Fest on May 2

For people who bought their tickets at the Superdome, those tickets can be returned for the full refund, including fees. Those refunds will be available at the Smoothie King Center box office starting April 10 during regular hours, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

RELATED: 'You Can't Always Get What You Want!' Stones fans mourn Jazz Fest cancellation

If tickets were purchased with cash, the refund will be given in cash. If tickets were purchased with a credit card, the refund will be issued back to the credit card used to purchase the tickets. The original credit card used must be presented along with the tickets to receive this refund. No Cash refunds will be given to purchases made with a credit card.

For people who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster, their debit/credit card will be reimbursed by Ticketmaster.

Fleetwood Mac will take the Rolling Stones' place at Jazz Fest May 2 and the day will now feature a full lineup.

According to a statement from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, tickets for the day will now be on sale for $75 through April 19. A day-specific ticket is still required for admission.

Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Regina Carter's Southern Comfort will all headline that day as well.