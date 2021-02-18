How to thaw pipes, or what to do if it already burst

Many North Texans are facing issues with their pipes freezing, or even worse, bursting. Here are some steps you can take if this happens to you.

DALLAS — How to thaw frozen pipes

With so many who lost electricity, this scenario was unavoidable. Many North Texans have frozen pipes in their homes and businesses.

The best thing to do is call a trusted, licensed plumber to handle the situation. You may not know that your frozen pipe is already cracked and it may burst if it's thawed. It can be dangerous to use electrical appliances to heat the pipe, as that can create a risk of electrocution.

Some suggested tips include shutting off your water supply in case it bursts, and trying to thaw the pipe with a warm cloth or heating pad.

What to do if your pipe bursts