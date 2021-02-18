How to thaw pipes, or what to do if it already burst

DALLAS —
How to thaw frozen pipes
With so many who lost electricity, this scenario was unavoidable. Many North Texans have frozen pipes in their homes and businesses.
The best thing to do is call a trusted, licensed plumber to handle the situation. You may not know that your frozen pipe is already cracked and it may burst if it's thawed. It can be dangerous to use electrical appliances to heat the pipe, as that can create a risk of electrocution.
Some suggested tips include shutting off your water supply in case it bursts, and trying to thaw the pipe with a warm cloth or heating pad.
What to do if your pipe bursts
- Shut off your water at the water main valve. It's important to know where your water main is so you can shut it off quickly before things flood.
- Cut off electricity to the area of the home with water.
- Call a licensed plumber. Try to research a 24-hour plumbing company in advance so you have one on hand. You may also want a water damage professional.
- If there is damage, take photos immediately for insurance claims.
- Dry the wet area with mops, towels, a wet/dry vacuum to soak up the water.