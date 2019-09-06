NEW ORLEANS — For 96 years, Leah Chase was a trailblazer. Saturday, she was honored as a New Orleans legend.

But how do you say goodbye to an icon like Leah Chase?

“You say good-bye by celebrating the life of, taking moments to remember all of the beautiful contributions that she’s made,” Ameris Ross-Hillard said.

Her contributions to the culinary world earned her the name The Queen of Creole Cuisine.

“You don’t ever say goodbye to someone’s spirit, and Leah’s spirit and what she did every day and how she welcomed people of all classes and of all races,” Mary Lynn Costa.

Her life was rich, not because of her food, but for her contributions to history and the Civil Rights movement.

“We’re so thankful she ran that race,” Congressman Cedric Richmond said.

And behind that bright smile, Leah Chase was also a down-to-earth matriarch who loved family dearly.

"She really relished in the simple things,” Vaughn Fauria said. “Thought that life was delightful always, I think she just had this happy button expressed all the time."

As a result, nearly everyone who came to know her felt her happiness.

Perhaps there isn’t a way to truly say goodbye to a legend.

"She's in our hearts, we appreciate everything that she's done for the United States, and for the world, for New Orleans,” Sharon Rawls said.

Maybe all we can do is treasure her legacy.