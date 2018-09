CLEVELAND -- The impacts of Hurricane Florence will be felt for months to come.

How can you help?

The American Red Cross has established multiple methods for you to donate money.

BY PHONE: Text the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Don't like texting? No worries. You can also call 1-800-435-7669.

ONLINE: Submit an online donation HERE.

BY MAIL: Fill out the donation form HERE.

© 2018 WKYC