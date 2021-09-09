Hurricane Ida's damage forces Louisiana voting site changes

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said that elections officials are working to notify people about the dozens of voting location changes.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Hurricane Ida’s destruction across southeastern Louisiana will force thousands of voters to cast their ballots at different polling locations for the Nov. 13 election.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Tuesday that elections officials are working to notify people about the dozens of voting location changes through mail, advertising and posted signs around the region.

Nine parishes will see some disruption to polling locations because of Ida. Some voters in portions of hard-hit Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes will cast their ballots in large tents.

Meanwhile, Cameron and Calcasieu parishes in southwest Louisiana still have relocated voting sites because of unrepaired damage from Hurricane Laura.