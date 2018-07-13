KENNER - Eastbound Interstate 10 was shut down at Williams Boulevard on Friday afternoon and could remain that way for "hours" after a tanker truck lost its back tires, leaving its 2,500-gallons gas tank leaking onto the highway, according to Kenner city officials.

The leak began about 2 p.m. and caused gridlock that went on for miles. Traffic was still halted as of 5:30 p.m.

A tanker carrying gasoline apparently lost control when the tires blew and struck something that punctured one of five 2,5000-gallon tanks, sending the fuel spilling onto the highway, creating hazardous conditions.

"We heard a big explosion," said one of the eyewitnesses.

Police said that another truck came to unload the fuel from the other four tanks. Lieutenant Michael Cunningham said that impairment was not a factor, but that speed could have been an issue.

"The driver is fine, there were no injuries," he said. "He was cited with careless operation."

Drivers who want to head east on I-10 can enter at Power or Veterans Boulevard. Traffic is extremely heavy and motorists are exiting at I-310 and heading to Airline Drive or taking Loyola to Veterans.

Kenner fire officials said some of the fuel has entered the drainage system on the interstate and may have entered into the parish drainage canal along the south side of the interstate. According to Jefferson Parish officials, all pump stations have been notified, and containment booms are in place at the stations, if needed.

Crews from the Kenner Public Works Department have put down sand to contain the fuel, and officials for Lavigne Logistics of Baton Rouge, the owner of the tanker, have contacted a cleanup company, Kenner fire officials said. A foam truck is on its way from St. Bernard as a precaution, officials said.

