KENNER - Eastbound Interstate 10 reopened at 7 p.m. Friday, five hours after a tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline began to leak onto the roadway, forcing its closure and creating miles of gridlock during the evening commute.

The interstate was shut down at Williams Boulevard about 2 p.m. after a tanker truck lost its back tires. That caused nearly 2,500 gallons of gasoline to spill onto the highway, according to Kenner city officials.

The tanker apparently lost control when the tires blew and struck something that punctured one of five 2,5000-gallon tanks.

"We heard a big explosion," one eyewitness said.

Police said that another truck came to unload the fuel from the other four tanks.

Kenner police Lt. Michael Cunningham said that impairment was not a factor, but that speed could have been an issue.

"The driver is fine, there were no injuries," he said. "He was cited with careless operation."

Kenner fire officials said some of the fuel entered the drainage system on the interstate and may have entered into the parish drainage canal along the south side of the interstate.

According to Jefferson Parish officials, all pump stations have been notified, and containment booms are in place at the stations, if needed.

