NEW ORLEANS — Ask Marcus about the night of June 5 and you can hear the terror in his voice.

"I know (there were people who lost their lives). I could have been one of them."

Marcus, who asked that we only use his first name, was driving on I-10 when someone shot at his car. Weeks later, police would identify the shooter as Sean Barrett, who's accused of killing several people at random in the greater New Orleans area.

"I'm still trying to process it after all this time," Marcus said. "It's scary."

Marcus remembers the whole thing. He first noticed the shooter's car when it drove too close behind him.

"He got right up on my bumper at first," he remembers. "And every move I made he was right there."

Then things escalated.

"Soon as I jumped on the Interstate, the guy started firing shots at me," Marcus said. "Seven or eight shots. He wasn't trying to hit me. It was like he was trying to disable the car, shoot my gas tank. I guess that's what he was trying to do because he was aiming low."

Marcus got off at Loyola where more bullets flew. The gunman though sped off and was gone.

"When he was coming by my side mirror, I saw him hanging out, shooting as he passed by," Marcus said.

Two weeks later, three people died in two separate shootings in Metairie. Deputies arrested Sean Barrette in those cases, and later told Marcus that Barrette was the gunman who attempted to kill him after finding the same bullets lodged in his car.

"Just to think someone would randomly pick you out to try and do you some harm you know? That's crazy," he said. "I'm very thankful."

A stranger to Barrette, Marcus doesn't know why he was targeted and says that night changed him. Saying he thinks about the ordeal every day.

"It's a lesson learned, don't take anything for granted," he said.

He also says he's trying to move forward, but forgetting isn't easy. Adding his focus has been on the other victims, especially those who weren't so lucky.

"It's scary," he said. "Really scary to know you got people out there that prey on innocent victims like that, innocent people."