Ida recovery meeting Thursday for agricultural producers

NEW ORLEANS — The LSU AgCenter is holding an in-person and online meeting Thursday morning for southeastern Louisiana producers who suffered agricultural losses from Hurricane Ida.

Up to 50 people can attend in person at the New Orleans Botanical Garden Garden Study Center, or online through Microsoft Teams.

The meeting is for landowners, farmers and producers located in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, St. Charles and surrounding parishes.

AgCenter agent Anna Timmerman says state and federal help is available.

To register, email her at atimmerman@agcenter.lsu.edu.