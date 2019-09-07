NEW ORLEANS — You'd think with it being summer, you'd see kids out on playgrounds or people enjoying a day outside. But with the temperature -- and the feel-like temperature -- being what it is right now, that's a hard sell.

There seemed to be hardly any people out Monday as the oppressive heat continued to bear down. On Bertolino Drive in Kenner, the road already had enough of the high temperatures. A temporary patch was in place after the road buckled the day before.

"You feel it in your home. I mean, you put it on 68 degrees, it still feels like it's 80. It's just not getting cool," said Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn.

At Lafreniere Park in Metairie, aside from the rare soul who braved a midday run, it was a ghost town.

RELATED: Tropical Weather: Invest 92-L emerges in Gulf midweek and has an 80 percent chance of developing

Most of the people who were out were those who had no choice. The ducks that could've enjoyed a cool dip in the lake said "No thanks." Shade was the order of the day.

The clock might've said one thing, but it was really only one time all day: Time to be inside.

RELATED: 2,8000 lose power during heat advisory in Irish Channel

The dog park was being unlocked for the day but the manager said she didn't think it would look much different as the day went on.

In the French Quarter, the mercury was nearing 100 even in the shade.

Maia Settle and her mule, Lestat, were taking a breather on Decatur Street. Settle said she has been at the reins as a carriage driver for more than a decade but this year is different.

"August came in June. It has been very hot this year, and I do think it's been hotter than in recent years," she said.

RELATED: Tropical weather may be blessing or curse for ailing fisheries