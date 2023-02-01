Insurance experts urge to have everything in line ahead of bad weather

Experts say it's critical you have all your paperwork done and dusted.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Ahead of severe weather the region is expected to get, insurance agents, are urging people to make sure they have everything in order in case of a disaster.

Homeowners have been hit hard with insurance prices skyrocketing, after carrier, after carrier pulled out of the state. With fewer carriers taking on new business, Insurance agents say this market is one of the hardest.

Insurance agent Justin Thibodeaux has seen the struggle firsthand – especially with homeowners south of I-10. He says you have some control when it comes to keeping a roof over your head.

“Rate increase that just took place with Louisiana Citizens is at 63%, that’s across the state. 83% in Orleans Parish,” Thibodeaux said. “Have an annual review with your insurance agent, just to go over any changes in the risk that have taken place.”

Ahead of severe weather, he recommends homeowners document everything in their homes.

“Go through and do a video recording of the entire house, open doors, open drawers, just to have a video record of the contents in your house in case of a total loss,” he said.

Tens of thousands of Louisianans dropped by their insurance companies in 2022, Thibodeaux recommends calling your agent as soon as you can, especially with severe weather right around the corner.

“If you are getting a notice of non-renewal, if you’re getting a notice of cancellation, certainly you want to get in touch with a local, independent insurance agent, as early as possible," he said.