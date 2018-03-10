Florence, SC (WLTX, AP) - The man investigators believe opened fire on a group of South Carolina officers killing one of them and injuring six others, is not yet charged in connection with the crime.

Meanwhile, two of the wound officers have been released from the hospital and another remains in serious condition one day after a man opened fire on officers trying to serve a search warrant.

Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler addressed the condition of his officers at a news conference Thursday. One of Heidler's officers, 52-year-old Terrence Carraway, died in the shooting. In all, four city police officers and three Florence County deputies were shot. Heidler didn't know the condition of the wounded deputies.

"They will be scarred for a long period of time," Heidler said of the officers who are now back home.

He remembered slain Carraway, who'd been with the department for 30 years, as "my brother." They had served together three decades. He said of Carraway was "the epitome of a community police officer."

A public viewing and memorial service for Carraway are set for Monday. A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night at First Baptist Church in Florence.

Meanwhile, the man accused of shooting at them has been identified as a 74-year-old ex-attorney. Frederick Hopkins is currently still at the hospital, and reportedly has a head injury and isn't able to speak to officers. WPDE reports Hopkins fell at the scene.

The Associated Press reports Hopkins is a disbarred lawyer who has been charged several times in recent years, starting with a 2014 count of disorderly conduct. According to public court records, Hopkins' charges include two in 2015 and 2017 for "running at large," an offense related to not restraining one's animals.

Public records show he's the husband of Florence divorce attorney Cheryl Turner-Hopkins. South Carolina Bar records show Frederick Hopkins used to be a lawyer but has been disbarred.

Florence county Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby told reporters officers were trying to serve a warrant involving an accusation that a 27-year-old person at the home sexually assaulted a foster child in the home. At that point, officers believe the firing began from inside the home.

The officers had to be rescued from the scene using an armored vehicle that could shield officers from the gunfire. Heidler said that process took about 30 minutes, but "seemed like it was forever, but it was not."

Carraway was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were children inside the home, but officers said none of them were hurt.

As it was happening, the Florence County Emergency Management Division described the situation as an "active shooter incident." About two hours after the incident began, the suspect surrendered to deputies after talking to a negotiator. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Terrence Carraway

The shooting took place off Hoffmeyer Road in the Vintage Place subdivision, an upscale neighborhood in the county.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose agency was brought in to help with the investigation, said Thursday there was still a lot of work to be done to process the scene. Until that process is complete, Lott said charges won't be filed.

The sheriff did not answer questions about how many weapons were used or shots were fired. He said the sheriff in Florence County asked him to investigate instead of the State Law Enforcement Division because his department has plenty of experience in complex homicides.

The ATF also responded to the scene.

President Donald Trump reacted to the tragedy on Twitter. "My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department tonight," the President wrote. "We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365."

My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365. https://t.co/ZwDmDthItD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also reacted to the shooting on social media.

"This is simply devastating news from Florence," McMaster wrote. "The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real."

On Thursday, McMaster ordered all flags statewide to be lowered in honor of the officers.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it comes in.

