7 names to be added to New Orleans clergy abuse list

NEW ORLEANS — The Archdiocese of New Orleans is preparing to add seven members of the Franciscan order to its list of clergymen faced with credible accusations of child molestation, including one who is believed to have abused while serving in the metro area, church officials said Wednesday.

That clergyman is Frank Davied, who is still alive and living in Pueblo, Colo.

Reached by telephone Wednesday morning, Davied said no abuse claims were “ever verified to me by my attorney” or Franciscan Friar order leaders.

“I know there was a situation that came up when I was pastoring, but it was never verified,” said Davied, who is no longer a Franciscan. “I don’t know whatever happened. It was a guy that said something, but I have no clue.“

Archdiocese spokeswoman Sarah McDonald said Wednesday morning the church was still gathering information about where Davied served at the time of the alleged abuse.

Another friar alleged to have sexually abused a minor while serving in the Archdiocese of New Orleans is the late Alfred Pimple, who was named on Archbishop Greg Aymond’s original list of credibly accused clergy in November 2018. That list initially contained 57 names, but it has been expanded several times, and with the planned addition of the Franciscans will now swell up to more than 70.

The additions come five days after the Franciscan chapter overseeing personnel ministering to a region which encompasses Louisiana released a roster of 31 priests and religious brothers -- who live similarly to clergy but are not ordained -- with “substantiated child sex abuse allegations against them,” according to order officials.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans said it relied on the audit from the Franciscans to determine the friars should be added to the local list of clergy with substantiated claims of sexual abuse. The archdiocese’s announcement Wednesday about the pending additions came one day after The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate asked the church for comment on Franciscan friars on the list who appeared in newspaper articles as having served in the metro area.

Besides Davied and Pimple, the six on the Franciscans’ list who served in the New Orleans area and abused while ministering elsewhere are: Ray Chappa, Finbar ”Barry” Coyle, Joachim Lux, Carter Partee, Juvenal Pfalzer and Randolph Thompson.

All but Chappa, who is no longer a priest, are dead. Coyle was added to the Diocese of Baton Rouge’s clergy abuse list last year.

The Franciscans’ presence in New Orleans mainly revolves around St. Mary of the Angels in the Florida neighborhood as well as Our Lady of Good Harbor in Buras, which was closed after Hurricane Katrina and merged with St. Patrick’s in Port Sulphur.