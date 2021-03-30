Beyond Bardstown: Lacombe | An original true-crime podcast from WWL-TV
'Beyond Bardstown: Lacombe' explores why Nanette Krentel turned that home into a fortress, and ultimately, how that fortress failed to protect her.
In 2019, Vault Studios brought you the story of five unsolved murders around the small, tight-knit town of Bardstown, Kentucky. Now, Season 2 brings us to a bayou community in Louisiana - Lacombe - where the wife of a local fire chief is missing the day a mysterious fire rips through her house.
WWL-TV investigative reporter Katie Moore shares a story she's been following since 2017. A story about fear, loss, and a family's search for answers.
Episode 1: The Fire
A house fire breaks out in the woods, and the wife of a local fire chief is nowhere to be found.
Episode 2: A Fortress in the Woods
In the wake of the fire, her family begins to reveal what drove Nanette’s fear. They also begin to question how the investigation is being handled.
Episode 3: More and More Afraid
Nanette’s fear wasn’t unfounded according to those who knew her well. We learn more about what caused her to isolate more and more in her final days.
