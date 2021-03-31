x
Bardstown

Episode 1: The Fire - Beyond Bardstown: Lacombe

'Beyond Bardstown: Lacombe' explores why Nanette Krentel turned that home into a fortress, and ultimately, how that fortress failed to protect her.

LACOMBE, La. — In 2019, Vault Studios brought you the story of five unsolved murders around the small, tight-knit town of Bardstown, Kentucky. Now, Season 2 brings us to a bayou community in Louisiana - Lacombe - where the wife of a local fire chief is missing the day a mysterious fire rips through her house.

'Beyond Bardstown: Lacombe' will explore why Nanette Krentel turned that home into a fortress, and ultimately, how that fortress failed to protect her.

WWL-TV investigative reporter Katie Moore shares a story she's been following since 2017. A story about fear, loss, and a family's search for answers.

Episode 1: The Fire

A house fire breaks out in the woods, and the wife of a local fire chief is nowhere to be found.

MORE EPISODES: Beyond Bardstown: Lacombe | An original true-crime podcast from WWL-TV

