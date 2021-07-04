Episode 3: More and More Afraid - Beyond Bardstown: Lacombe | A true-crime podcast from WWL-TV

Nanette’s fear wasn’t unfounded according to those who knew her well. We learn more about what caused her to isolate more and more in her final days.

LACOMBE, La. — In 2019, Vault Studios brought you the story of five unsolved murders around the small, tight-knit town of Bardstown, Kentucky. Now, Season 2 brings us to a bayou community in Louisiana - Lacombe - where the wife of a local fire chief is missing the day a mysterious fire rips through her house.

'Beyond Bardstown: Lacombe' will explore why Nanette Krentel turned that home into a fortress, and ultimately, how that fortress failed to protect her.

WWL-TV investigative reporter Katie Moore shares a story she's been following since 2017. A story about fear, loss, and a family's search for answers.

Episode 3: More and More Afraid

Nanette’s fear wasn’t unfounded according to those who knew her well. We learn more about what caused her to isolate more and more in her final days.

