5 La. refineries, 3 near New Orleans, exceed benzene threshold

NEW ORLEANS — Five of the 13 U.S. refineries emitting too much of a cancer-causing chemical into the air are located in south Louisiana and three of them are in the New Orleans area, according to the latest federal air monitoring data reported by a national environmental watchdog group this week.

A refinery in Krotz Springs, near Opelousas, was at the top of the national list of benzene emissions, which was compiled by the Environmental Integrity Project using data gathered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Krotz Springs refinery, which was purchased by Delek US in 2017 from Alon Refining, reported an average concentration of 31 micrograms of benzene per cubic meter of air over the course of 2020. That’s more than 3 times higher than the EPA’s so-called “action level” of 9 micrograms per cubic meter, at which point a refinery must take action to limit its benzene emissions.

Other Louisiana refineries on the list were the Shell Norco Plant in St. Charles Parish, which registered an average annual benzene emission of 14.6 micrograms per cubic meter; Chalmette Refining, which recorded 11.2 micrograms per cubic meter; Phillips 66 Lake Charles, at 10.5 micrograms per cubic meter; and Phillips 66 Alliance in Belle Chasse, which only slightly exceeded the threshold at 9.4 micrograms per cubic meter.

This is the third year of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program to monitor benzene emissions at the fence line of 142 American refineries, to make sure the concentration of the toxic chemical in the air do not exceed 9 micrograms per cubic meter in places where people live near the plants.

That concentration is about equivalent of 3 gallons worth of benzene in the 1 billion gallons of air that would fill the Superdome. It’s not considered a dangerous level for human health, but it is the “action level” the EPA set to require refineries to reduce their emissions.

WWL-TV reached out to all four companies with Louisiana refineries on the list – Delek US, Shell, Chalmette Refining and Phillips 66 – and Chalmette and Phillips 66 responded Friday.