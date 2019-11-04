NEW ORLEANS — The charter school board at the center of a WWL-TV investigation is holding its second special meeting in two weeks Thursday to address the station’s findings and other allegations of impropriety.

New Beginnings Schools Foundation’s public board hired Adams & Reese attorneys Lee Reid and Jaimme Collins, at $360 an hour each, to look into allegations that New Beginnings CEO Michelle Blouin-Williams falsified board minutes to make it look like the directors properly approved a school bus contract with Scholars First LLC.

New Beginnings’ board counsel, Michelle Craig, said Reid and Collins will also look at allegations, first reported by The Lens, that first-semester grades were inflated at Kennedy High School, as well as the fact that Kennedy had by far the most state end-of-year exams voided because of irregularities.

Reid promised a completely independent and impartial investigation, although some observers have questioned if that’s possible because Collins, who represents other charters schools in the area, previously did work for New Beginnings and because Craig previously worked at Adams & Reese.

Blouin-Williams has been suspended with pay during the investigation, which will be discussed during a closed-door executive session Thursday. The board agenda shows there will be a public discussion of the Scholars First contract.

Two weeks ago, WWL-TV reported allegations that board minutes were created in 2018 to make it appear the board approved a “proposed” contract with Scholars First on Sept. 21, 2017, when original board records show Blouin-Williams and Scholars First owner Jeramy Jackson had already signed that contract almost two months earlier, on Aug. 1, 2017, and a recording and other board documents from the time show that nothing about that contract came before the board in September 2017.

Last month, WWL-TV also found Scholars First had falsified its insurance certificates, which it used to convince New Beginnings and other charter school networks that it had current insurance policies with Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co., sold by Flowers Insurance Agency. Both Mesa and Flowers told WWL-TV those claims were false and the Louisiana Department of Insurance later determined the records were fraudulent and turned its findings over to criminal investigators.

Earlier this week, one of the charter school networks that received the false documents, The Einstein Group, fired Scholars First. About a half-dozen Scholars First drivers came to the Einstein board meeting Tuesday to urge the board to keep Scholars First in place for at least another month, when the school year ends.

Einstein CEO Michael McKenzie said a new school bus provider, A&S Transportation of Naples, Fla., will take over April 16 and use some of Scholars First’s drivers to assure a smooth transition.

But Hamilton Williams, who spoke for Scholars First at a recent City Council meeting and identified himself as the firm’s operations manager, said a lot of bus company employees are already losing their jobs. He said he has been a manager, “but due to the publicity of Mr. David Hammer, I've lost that position and just been hired as a routing consultant by the company.”

Einstein board members said they were sympathetic to the drivers’ concerns, but couldn’t ignore the actions of Scholars First, which was formed in 2015 by Melvin Williams of Gonzales and Jeramy Jackson of New Orleans. Secretary of State records show Jackson also owns a series of similarly named transportation companies – Safe Scholars, Safe Stop, Safe Turn Transportation – as well as T-shirt printing companies, several in conjunction with Melvin Williams.

“They were operating fraudulently for a long time,” Einstein Group board president Durrell Laurent told Hamilton Williams and the Scholars First drivers at Tuesday’s meeting. “And they weren’t operating in the standards of the contract we had in place. So, I think you guys need to go to the owners of the company and voice your frustrations.”