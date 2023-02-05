Law firm suspended after flooding Louisiana courts with 'fraudulent' cases

Example video title will go here for this video

Judge Michael North in New Orleans accused MMA of running two separate “schemes” in a “brazen, multi-faceted campaign to enrich themselves"

“We are helping more people than have ever been helped by a plaintiff's attorney in the history of storm,” he said in an interview with roofing industry YouTuber Dmitry Lipinskiy.

In December, Zach Moseley, now entering his mid-30s as MMA’s founding partner, took to YouTube in a Houston office building to proclaim his firm is really “a technology company” that’s “doing things that have never been done, in quantities that have never been done.

The firm’s other young employees in MMA’s New Orleans office appeared in the same video drinking daquiris as they supposedly worked on the heavy caseload.

In August 2022, McClenny Moseley & Associates ’ Louisiana managing partner William Huye, barely into his 30s and sporting a wide-eyed grin, bragged in a Facebook marketing video that he “broke the Western District” federal court by filing 1,800 Hurricane Laura insurance lawsuits in four days.

One of the “schemes” identified by Judge North used a roofing company to knock on doors and "sign up" hundreds of clients for the law firm. The second “scheme” North described is even more far-reaching.

Even MMA’s own attorneys have admitted in court on several occasions that they are not sure what happened to some storm victims’ insurance money after they endorsed the checks.

U.S. District Judge James Cain in Lake Charles accused MMA and its lawyers of "misconduct" and barred them from handling any more cases in the Western District of Louisiana federal court for at least three months.

The Louisiana Supreme Court suspended Huye from the practice of law in the state.

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon called MMA's actions "fraudulent." On Tuesday, he announced maximum fines of $500,000 each against MMA, against founding partners James McClenny and Zach Moseley and against Huye, for what Donelon called an "illegal insurance scheme ... (that) is frankly one of the most egregious cases that has ever come through this department."

But now, half a year later, federal judges, state officials and competing law firms say MMA is not just pushing boundaries – it’s crossed them in unprecedented ways and tied up thousands of hurricane insurance claims in the process.

1 Million Messages :

The court found MMA paid an Arizona-based legal services firm called Tort Network, which operates under the name Velawcity, to send out more than 1 million mailers, texts and online messages to collect at least 4,200 other storm victims as clients.

Some of those text solicitations went to attorney Matthew Monson, who just so happens to represent some of the insurance companies being sued by MMA.

“People were reporting to insurance companies that we represent that this firm (MMA) actually did not represent them, or that they said that they did not even hear of or know of this law firm,” Monson said.

Because of what he’d seen while reviewing insurance files, he was already on-guard about MMA when his wife received the first text at 7 a.m. on a Sunday last July. It asked the Monsons to click a link about their Hurricane Ida claim. They live in St. Tammany Parish and only had minimal damage from Hurricane Ida, so they never filed any insurance claim for it.

Later, Matthew Monson received more texts on his phone, including one from a Mexican phone number saying, “You have Hurricane Ian and Ida storm compensation pending.” Hurricane Ian hit Florida, where the Monsons own no property and had nothing to claim. Monson guessed the message about Ian was autogenerated because he was traveling in Florida when he received it.

The Monsons decided to click the links in the texts to see if MMA was involved. The first link went to HurricaneDamageLawsuit.com, a web page that mentions no specific law firm and asks users to provide information to receive a “free case evaluation.” They clicked a “See if I Qualify” button, which had them follow “three easy steps” to file a claim. Only when they were asked to “autosign” a document did they see something indicating it was to hire MMA.

They refused to sign the form, so then the emails started.

“An email a day for over 120 days saying, ‘Here, please sign this contract, please sign this contract’ coming from the law firm,” Monson said.

Judge North ordered MMA to turn over records about how the process worked, including financial documents showing MMA had paid Velawcity almost $14 million to screen and sign up clients. Invoices show MMA paid Velawcity a set rate of $3,500 per "pre-screened client” in batches of 1,000 clients at a time.

One class-action lawsuit brought by storm victims against MMA, Velawcity and others alleges Velawcity "engaged in the unauthorized practice of law” when it screened and generated clients on MMA’s behalf.

Velawcity responded in court by arguing that sending texts and emails, running a call center and calling clients on MMA's behalf are "ministerial tasks routinely performed by non-lawyers ... on behalf of lawyers."

Plaintiff's attorneys like Austin Marks say every attorney licensed in Louisiana should know that's called "case running" and it's not allowed.

Marks works for Morris Bart. The New Orleans firm is advertising aggressively to take over MMA's cases. As of this week, it's signed up more than 900 of them, according to court filings. On Monday, the Morris Bart firm sued MMA for continuing to communicate with clients who've since hired Bart.

Huye said in court that he was told that paying Velawcity to sign up clients was approved by local ethics attorneys Dane Ciolino and Clare Roubion.

But other court documents show Ciolino and Roubion are asking to withdraw from representing MMA anymore. Ciolino told us he was instructed by Huye's new lawyers not to talk with the media.

Huye’s new attorney, Rick Stanley, has not responded to WWL-TV’s multiple requests for comment. And Huye himself declined to comment when WWL-TV gave him a chance to respond to the allegations last week outside federal court in Lake Charles.

Moseley did not answer when this reporter asked him to respond to Judge North’s findings.