NEW ORLEANS — The Einstein Group, a network of three charter schools in New Orleans East, plans to fire its school bus provider based on the findings of an exclusive WWL-TV investigation.

The station found evidence that the bus provider, Scholars First, was using falsified insurance certificates as proof that its school buses were insured. After WWL-TV reported that the insurance agency and insurance underwriter listed on those documents said the records were false, the state launched a criminal investigation.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance issued emergency orders this week declaring Scholars First's insurance documentation for Einstein Group, New Beginnings and Success Prep "fraudulent."

Einstein CEO Michael McKenzie already told WWL-TV he was looking into replacing Scholars First. But Friday, Einstein's public charter school board posted a notice for its meeting next Tuesday, stating the agenda will include a resolution authorizing board president Durrell Laurent to send a letter terminating Scholars First's contract as of April 12.

That would leave Einstein Group's three schools approximately a month with a new bus vendor.

