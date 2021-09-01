Here's Entergy's plan for restoring power to southeast Louisiana

It takes approximately 1,100 megawatts to light the entirety of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy announced a high-voltage transmission line from Slidell is delivering power from the outside world to the New Orleans area Wednesday morning, a significant breakthrough in the utility’s efforts to restore power after Hurricane Ida knocked out all electricity.

In a conference call with reporters at about 10 a.m., Entergy Louisiana CEO Phillip May and Entergy New Orleans CEO Deanna Rodriguez explained that the new New Orleans Power Station in New Orleans East is being used to ration the power coming in from Slidell in bite-sized pieces, up to 128 megawatts.

May, who is an engineer, said as power comes in from the Slidell high-voltage line, engineers must bring up individual circuit breakers of 8-10 megawatts each, one at a time.

It takes approximately 1,100 megawatts to light the entirety of New Orleans. So, each breaker accounts for about 1 percent of the electricity needed to run the whole city of New Orleans.

What’s more, even if all of the breakers are active at the new power station in New Orleans East, it can only deliver 128 megawatts, or about 10 percent of what the city needs.

That’s why the two Entergy officials say their goal is to “move power west” from the Slidell line through New Orleans East to what May called “the chunkier power station” at Nine Mile 6 near Bridge City on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish, which produces 655 megawatts and can deliver it to the West Bank and across the river to Uptown New Orleans.

One of the lines from Nine Mile Point feeds to a tower at Avondale Shipyard, which is supposed to send power across the Mississippi River to Harahan, River Ridge, Elmwood and on to Kenner. That will not be available anytime soon because the tower in Avondale collapsed into a crumpled heap in Hurricane Ida’s high winds.

But other lines from the east and west also feed into those areas on the East Bank, so if Entergy can bring in one of the high-voltage outside transmission lines from the west in St. Charles Parish, the utility will be able to create a loop and get power to more substations serving more neighborhoods.

The two Entergy subsidiary CEOs offered no specific timetables for bringing power to specific areas, but they assured local leaders that their parishes will not be left out.

“Entergy is not interested in getting somebody on before somebody else,” St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said at a morning news conference. “They want to get everybody on. They're working hard to get your electricity on."

May said even with power from the grid coming in, the local power stations in New Orleans East and at Nine Mile Point must act as “shock absorbers” to get the power out safely.

He likened the process to carrying a cup of water upstairs: “If you carry a cup of water up to brim, that’s tough to do without spilling a drop. That line provides us that inch of room before it gets to the brim.”

Rodriguez said that as of 9:49 a.m., 11,500 customers in New Orleans had power, including homes in the Little Woods subdivision of New Orleans East, the VA Hospital in Mid-City and the New Orleans Fire Department.

Around 10 a.m., she said the Mid-City substation was “powered up recently,” and parts of that area started showing up green on Entergy’s outage map, including the city’s 911 Call Center on City Park Avenue and sections off Orleans Avenue near Treme.