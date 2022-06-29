FBI investigation into New Orleans clergy abuse could revitalize old cases

Criminal cases that are too old under state law could be revitalized under federal law.

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI has an open investigation of decades-old claims of child sexual abuse by Catholic priests, according to attorneys who confirmed several of their clients have been interviewed by federal agents in recent months.

Bill Arata, whose clients include the alleged victim of Patrick Wattigny, a Slidell priest and high school chaplain who was arrested on state child molestation charges last year, said his clients have been questioned by FBI agents.

Other attorneys representing dozens of victims also said federal investigators have been interviewing their clients and focusing on potential violations of the Mann Act, which gives federal jurisdiction to prosecute sex crimes if a perpetrator took a victim across state lines for illicit sex, even if the alleged crime took place decades ago.

That means that criminal cases that are too old under state law could be revitalized under federal law.

It also could affect a years-long effort by victims’ lawyers to unseal the Archdiocese of New Orleans’ internal records of allegations made against their priests. The archdiocese is seeking federal bankruptcy protection amid a rash of sex abuse claims and lawsuits, and lawyers representing the alleged victims have petitioned U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Grabill to unseal documents that could affect criminal prosecution of individual priests and deacons.

A key focus has been allegations against Lawrence Hecker, a former priest who is still alive and has been accused of Mann Act violations in court filings. In 2020, victims’ attorneys urged Grabill to unseal church records that could be used to file criminal charges involving Hecker, including alleged violations of the Mann Act and alleged failure to report the church’s findings to law enforcement.

The archdiocese’s attorneys argued in court against unsealing the records. According to court transcripts, Grabill declined to unseal the records and said she would have the records destroyed if they had been previously sealed in state court.

FBI spokeswoman Lori Grice said she could not confirm or deny the existence of any investigation.

But victims of sexual abuse by clergy cheered the news, first reported by The Associated Press on Wednesday morning, that the federal government may be pursuing new criminal charges against living clergy and former priests or deacons.

“It takes a vehicle like the federal government to investigate, to produce what has been covered up,” said Tim Trahan, who has alleged two former priests molested him in Louisiana and took him out of state on trips. “This is something that I've been looking forward to happen, for some type of mechanism to produce this information. And I'm sure that all those other people who have brought forth complaints and those who have remained silent for years and will never speak about it again, I think that for all those people, this is very welcomed information.”