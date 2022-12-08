Former LSU Health chancellor spent charity funds on lavish trips, dinners, liquor, gifts

Example video title will go here for this video

No one at the foundation ever objected to reimbursing Larry Hollier, even when he didn’t provide detailed receipts.

In many instances, there’s no indication that anyone at LSU or the foundation reviewed his spending at all, even though it appears similar to foundation expenses charged by another LSU official that created controversy more than a decade ago.

No one at the foundation ever objected to reimbursing Hollier, even when he didn’t provide detailed receipts or explain how the spending was helping to fulfill the nonprofit’s mission, records show.

Hollier stepped down as chancellor last fall after LSU auditors said Hollier tried to sidestep university policies while authorizing pay hikes for his inner circle, among other allegations. But that report did not address his expenditure of foundation money that, while private, is collected to serve the medical school’s public purpose.

Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than almost every LSU employee — Hollier had tens of thousands of dollars in expenses reimbursed each year by the LSU Health Foundation New Orleans, a university-affiliated nonprofit that acts as the medical school’s fundraising arm.

While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show.

That would have been enough to cover a year of in-state tuition for four medical students. The foundation offers merit and need-based scholarships to a select number of students each year.

Overall, Hollier billed the foundation for at least $128,000 over three years, records show.

There were eight other instances where Hollier charged the foundation for travel with his wife, including stays in Boca Raton, Fla., Los Angeles and Texas. He didn’t always explain the purpose of the trips or why his wife came along. He bought first-class flights for himself and his wife for three of the trips, and flew first class on his own for two other trips, records show. His wife was also reimbursed for her registration fees for at least two conferences.

Since 2018, Hollier’s expenses included a trip to New York, where the costs of his and his wife’s hotel stay averaged $574 a night. He was there to attend a single-day event, but the couple arrived three days early and charged more than $4,200 for their lodging, meals and a luxury car service, records show.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate and WWL-TV uncovered the extent of the spending after reviewing nearly 600 pages of Hollier’s reimbursement requests. The news organizations shared their findings with Hollier’s successor, Steve Nelson, who said through a spokesperson that he would not use the account the same way.

'I would call it abuse' :

Hollier stood by his expenses in an interview.

“I think they were all justified,” he said.

Foundation President Matt Altier said he had no problem with the spending, and said the foundation’s policies were followed.

But Chad Leingang, the foundation’s former president who left in 2016, doesn’t see it that way.

“I would call it abuse,” he said, referring to Hollier’s first-class flights.

Leingang said he never would have approved reimbursements for those and other expenses.

“I think he knew better, as long as I was in that position,” Leingang said. “After my leaving, I would argue it’s a free-for-all.”

Hollier resigned in October after auditors -- among other allegations -- said he authorized improper pay bumps for Keith Schroth, the organization’s former CFO who also had his foundation spending called into question years ago.

Three of Hollier’s grandchildren also received more than $93,100 in scholarships handed out by members of the LSU Board of Supervisors, through a controversial program that has sparked concerns of favoritism for years, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported.

Hollier said he had nothing to do with his grandchildren’s scholarships and has denied many of the audit’s allegations.

He remains an LSU Health faculty member and took a six-month sabbatical after stepping down as chancellor. But for the last two months of 2021 and first half of this year, LSU kept paying him at his $1.1 million annual rate, according to payroll records.

Hollier said that arrangement has changed for the second half of 2022, when his compensation will be cut in half.

Hollier has not been reimbursed by the foundation since he stepped down. Nelson, his successor, has shared the spending account with other top LSU Health officials this year, with charges through May totaling about $22,640, records show.

None of those expenses appear to include alcohol or splurges like first-class flights or luxury vehicle services. An LSU Health in New Orleans spokesperson said Nelson has aimed to use the account for “high-level faculty recruitment, team-building activities” and expenses from graduation ceremonies.