How will federal tax fraud trial affect Jason Williams' time as DA?

NEW ORLEANS — It only would have taken one guilty verdict on 10 counts to force Jason Williams out of office. Instead, he was acquitted on all 10 and can now stay on as Orleans Parish District Attorney, at least until his term ends in 2025.

His attorneys emerged from the federal courthouse Thursday saying his acquittal would help the city get the criminal justice system it wants.

“The city of New Orleans should be relieved that the DA can get back to doing what he needs to do for this city,” Lisa Monet Wayne said on the courthouse steps.

Others in city government, including Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City Council President Helena Moreno, cheered the verdict as an opportunity for Williams to focus his attention back on prosecuting criminals in the city.

But the question is, how will the mere fact of being prosecuted affect Williams’ own work as a prosecutor?

Former District Attorney Harry Connick Sr. also faced federal charges while in office, racketeering charges in 1990. Like Williams on his tax fraud charges, Connick was acquitted and stayed in office.

But Former U.S. Attorney Harry Rosenberg, who served as the top federal prosecutor from 1991 to 1993, after the Connick case, says it still left a black mark on Connick’s career.

“That was over 30 years ago, and (Connick) still has somewhat of a cloud hanging over his head even after the acquittal,” Rosenberg said.

If anything, Rosenberg said the acquittal could give Williams a “bump” from his staff, motivation for assistant district attorneys to go after criminals as they celebrate their boss’ exoneration.

But in the long-term, Rosenberg doesn’t think the tax fraud trial will have a lasting impact on the actions of the Orleans District Attorney’s Office. Overall, Williams will be judged more by how he fights violent crime than how his tax fraud case ended.