Unraveling massive ‘roofing scheme’ leaving storm insurance payouts in limbo

Moseley and Huye bragged they were using new technology to help more storm victims than ever before. At first, the brash newcomers were merely a nuisance for Louisiana courts trying to handle a massive caseload of storm insurance disputes. But six months after the young lawyers’ first testy hearings in front of skeptical judges, the scope of MMA’s impact is now becoming clearer.

The actions of the Texas law firm and its former Louisiana managing partner, William Huye, have turned the state’s civil court system on its ear for over a year. MMA, which had never practiced in Louisiana until 2021, appeared seemingly out of nowhere and signed up 15,000 Louisiana storm victims as clients, according to founding partner Zach Moseley’s own estimate.

Another federal judge in Lake Charles accused MMA of trying “to prey on people” in western Louisiana after they were victimized by devastating twin hurricanes in 2020.

One federal judge in New Orleans ruled the attorneys at Houston-based law firm McClenny, Moseley and Associates lied to him, lied to storm victims and lied to their insurance companies in the wake of damaging storms in what he called “a pattern of misconduct on a scale likely never before seen here."

And as a result, all three jurists have questioned the whereabouts of potentially millions of dollars in proceeds from insurance settlements negotiated by MMA.

Kay and U.S. District Judge James Cain also found dozens of cases in western Louisiana in which MMA tried to negotiate insurance settlements and collect legal fees from the wrong insurance company or on behalf of homeowners who already had hired other lawyers.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael North in New Orleans found MMA falsely claimed to represent hundreds of storm victims who had never hired the firm. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay in Lake Charles found MMA repeatedly filed lawsuits for homeowners who had either not responded to messages from MMA seeking approval to file suit or had outright refused the firm’s services.

Thousands of Louisiana homeowners’ insurance claims have been thrust into limbo since early March, after Huye’s suspension by the Louisiana Supreme Court and an order in federal court in western Louisiana stopping approximately 1,600 cases brought by MMA, at least until new lawyers without ties to MMA can be hired.

Separate Schemes :

In an order March 16, North said MMA was running two separate “schemes.” In one, he found MMA had paid millions of dollars for marketing technology – including automated text messages, emails and social media – to generate clients. In the other, he determined MMA had used Alabama-based roofer Apex Roofing and Restoration to knock on doors in the New Orleans area and sign up clients.

Slidell resident Nicole Smith is an Apex customer who said she hired MMA last year without realizing it. Her home was one of many in the area damaged by wind and hail in a line of strong storms that hit St. Tammany Parish on May 25, 2022. She filed an insurance claim and started doing repairs on her back fence and gates but hadn’t found anyone to fix hail damage to her roof. One day in September, a salesman for Apex knocked on her door.

Smith hired Apex and signed forms, including an “assignment of benefits.” That form is a normal part of the process, giving contractors like Apex the first right to collect payment for roof repairs directly from the insurance company.

But North found MMA, acting as Apex’s lawyer and holding itself out as the homeowner’s lawyer, was using the assignment of benefits as the first step in what he called the law firm’s “roofing scheme.”

A month after Apex's salesman knocked on her door, Smith said an Apex representative told her to sign another form, saying it would help move the process along. Smith said Apex told her that second form came from Apex's lawyers at MMA.