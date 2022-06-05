Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn used city employees, trucks to deliver equipment to star's far-off festivals

Example video title will go here for this video

Zahn faces new questions about how he deployed city employees and equipment for actor John Schneider's annual Bo’s Extravaganza.

But now, with less than two months left in office, Zahn faces questions about how he deployed city employees and equipment for Bo’s Extravaganza in April 2020 and April 2021.

Zahn’s political fate was likely sealed in February, when the FBI served a subpoena at City Hall seeking payroll and other financial records.

However, an ethics attorney who reviewed WWL-TV's reporting said Zahn should not have provided free public equipment and employee labor for Schneider’s private interests. And Zahn’s critics dispute that Kenner citizens could see any benefit from donating labor and equipment for an event more than an hour’s drive away.

Zahn declined interview requests, but a Kenner spokesperson said the city got a promotional benefit for providing tents and barricades for "Bo’s Extravaganza," an annual birthday bash in Livingston Parish for Zahn’s friend, actor, movie director and musician John Schneider.

Outgoing Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn directed city employees to deliver city equipment free of charge to a privately run festival more than 40 miles away in Livingston Parish, interviews and city records show.

Schneider spoke to WWL-TV after wrapping up the movie shoot. He said he considers Zahn a friend who is always looking for ways to improve Kenner’s standing. Zahn’s administration hired Schneider to play country music at the 2019 Freedom Fest in Kenner, and Schneider said he and the mayor then discussed ways Kenner could help with Bo’s Extravaganza.

Last month was the fifth – and Schneider says likely the last – Bo’s Extravaganza, and a crowd gathered on a sunny Saturday afternoon to watch Schneider filming movie scenes with monster trucks on a dirt track and shooting arrows at a wooden outhouse filled with explosives.

The festival is largely an homage to Schneider’s most famous role, as Bo Duke on the CBS television series The Dukes of Hazzard. The public can pay to enter Schneider Studio’s sprawling property in Holden to take in live music, a crawfish boil cookoff, a classic car show, Civil War reenactments and dozens of Confederate flags flying high.

Schneider, a private citizen, graciously answered all of WWL-TV’s questions about Kenner’s donated equipment. Zahn, on the other hand, is an elected public official but declined the station’s interview requests. Instead, his administration issued a written statement that claimed donating the equipment was “a great opportunity to engage our brand.”

“If it was a city truck, which you say it was, then I suppose… I don't know. What could we have done? Made a donation or what?” he said.

Schneider also said he was surprised to learn the city employees who delivered the equipment were on the clock and used a city truck to do it, according to city payroll and GPS tracking records.

Schneider said Kenner’s tents provided shade and comfort for festival-goers, and the barricades protected onlookers when he jumped a car over the Tikfaw River for a movie production. He also said the tents displayed banners with the city of Kenner’s name on them, although two city employees who were there said the tents were plain white and were not adorned with any banners or Kenner logos.

“I love Kenner, and I love Kenner because of Ben,” Schneider said in an interview with WWL-TV at last month’s Bo’s Extravaganza. “In my mind, what Ben was doing was getting a national presence -- because we have people here from New Zealand, we have people from all over -- to an event outside of his area to bring more people into his area.”

The question is whether the city of Kenner received a service or benefit in exchange for providing its tents and barricades to Schneider’s privately owned and operated festival. Schneider believes it did.

“It has the potential for violating … virtually every rule in the book,” Ciolino said.

Police Cars :

The City’s statement also claimed the request for barricades and tents came “at the behest of the Kenner Police Department” as “augmentation for the police vehicles that were being donated for the filming of multiple motion picture films."

Police Chief Mike Glaser, who soundly defeated Zahn at the polls in March and takes over as mayor July 1, called that “an outright lie.” Glaser did say that he provided “deadlined,” or surplus police cars for Schneider’s production company to use while filming within Kenner city limits.

Glaser said a police officer assigned to Zahn came to the chief and said the mayor wanted some police cars for Schneider to use in the movie.

Glaser and Zahn’s electronic signatures do appear on a formal agreement in early 2020 for donating the surplus police cars for Schneider’s movie “Stand On It,” a “Smokey and the Bandit”-inspired road comedy filmed partly in Kenner.

The trailer for “Stand On It” includes one of the Kenner surplus police cars. It’s used in the film by a fictitious sheriff’s deputy to chase Schneider’s character as he speeds by. The Kenner city seal is partly visible for a split second on one of the car’s doors in the movie's trailer.

Glaser says Kenner can get a benefit when movies are shot in town, particularly if the city’s name is listed in the final credits, but he doesn’t see how the city gains from providing equipment for Bo’s Extravaganza.

“Whatever was brought up to Holden, La., I don't think the city of Kenner gets anything out of it,” he said.

Witnesses said Zahn went with city employees to Holden in 2020 and again in 2021, traveling in a police SUV with two Kenner police officers assigned to his administration.