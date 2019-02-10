NEW ORLEANS — Three months before their scheduled federal conspiracy, fraud and money laundering trial, lawyers for Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield and his longtime partner tried to convince a federal judge Wednesday to keep audio recordings an investigative auditor secretly made of their clients in 2016 and 2017 out of evidence.

Legislative Auditor investigator Brent McDougall admitted he made three secret recordings of Mayfield and partner Ronald Markham while questioning them about public money received by their nonprofit New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

He later turned over transcripts of those recordings along with documents he collected from Mayfield and Markham to the FBI.

Markham’s defense attorney, Sara Johnson, joined by Mayfield’s attorney, Federal Public Defender Claude Kelly, argued McDougall coordinated with the FBI to help the federal investigation and should have disclosed that to Markham and Mayfield before they answered his questions and were recorded. They also pointed out that Mayfield and Markham were the only ones of dozens of witnesses McDougall recorded.

Johnson and Kelly also questioned if McDougall tricked Mayfield and Markham into thinking their answers would be kept confidential.

“This information is confidential?” Markham asked McDougall at one point in the transcript.

“Absolutely,” McDougall said, before explaining the only way his work product would be shared would be if it was subpoenaed, and his office usually fights subpoenas. The federal grand jury did subpoena McDougall’s records, and his office turned them over without fighting to protect them, including the transcripts of the interviews with Mayfield and Markham.

“This is so untruthful!” Kelly exclaimed while questioning McDougall.

McDougall testified he was not initially intending to ask the musicians and business partners about more than $1.3 million in private money they helped funnel from the New Orleans Public Library Foundation, where they both had served as president, to the jazz orchestra that paid them each six-figure salaries.

He openly told them in the interview transcripts that the library money was private money and therefore not part of his audit.

But, McDougall said, he later spent significant time asking them about that money from the Library Foundation because he learned it had been improperly intermingled with public money the jazz orchestra received from the city of New Orleans and the state legislature.

McDougall admitted that he lied to Markham at one point when he told him he didn’t know why the Legislative Auditor was looking into the Jazz Orchestra’s spending. McDougall initially told Markham the auditor’s office investigates complaints and requests, but when Markham kept asking why his agency was selected for audit, McDougall said he didn’t know.

McDougall admitted he did know that the Metropolitan Crime Commission had filed a formal complaint about the Jazz Orchestra in June 2015.

That was about a month after WWL-TV broke the story about the transfer of the library donations to the jazz orchestra.

The government says McDougall did everything by the book. They cited this transcript of his interview with Markham, where McDougall asks what Markham told me during our exclusive interview in 2015. Here's where Markham told us the money went into building the New Orleans Jazz Market in Central City.

The auditor found that city grants intended for building a sculpture garden in Armstrong Park were instead used to pay Jazz Orchestra expenses.

After money from the city dried up, the auditor found Mayfield and Markham used private donations to the city’s public libraries to pay the sculpture garden expenses. That’s now a key part of a federal indictment against the duo.

According to a transcript of McDougall’s second interview with Markham shown in court Wednesday, McDougall references Markham’s interview with WWL-TV in which he claims the library donations went to build the New Orleans Jazz Market music venue and club in Central City.

“Those dollars went into this facility,” Markham told WWL-TV in May 2015. “You look at the computer screens, that are going to come in here, and this wood, it looks great. It looks reclaimed, like it's cheap. It's not. Money. Stuff. The seats, the lighting, the air conditioning, I mean, this is like real stuff.”

Mayfield told McDougall a similar story during the interview, but McDougall’s audit concluded the library money actually went to pay for the sculpture garden project. Federal prosecutors allege Mayfield and Markham lied to other Library Foundation board members about what the money would be used for, instead using a large chunk of it to pay their own salaries and for luxurious hotel stays, booze and limo service for Mayfield.

Defense lawyers questioned if McDougall coordinated with the FBI to get the interviews of Mayfield and Markham... and if he tricked them into thinking their answers would be kept confidential.

U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey was not expected to won't rule for at least a few more days on whether the auditor's recordings can be used at trial in January.

McDougall interviewed Markham the first time in September 2016 and received the first grand jury subpoena for his records in October 2016. He acknowledged that from that point on he knew his recordings of Mayfield and Markham would likely be turned over to the FBI, but he insisted he would have recorded Mayfield and Markham and asked them the same questions “if there had not been a federal investigation going on.”

Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey told McDougall that he didn’t like the fact that he recorded a phone conversation with Mayfield in 2017 without informing him, even though he has a legal right to do so.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Zainey said. “That rubs me the wrong way.”

McDougall recorded Mayfield in November 2017. FBI agent Courtney Llanto took the stand after McDougall and acknowledged under questioning by Kelly that she could not have secretly recorded Mayfield at that time because he was by then the target of a federal investigation. Llanto said she was never able to interview Mayfield before he was indicted just a month later, in December 2017.