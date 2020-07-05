NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council unanimously passed a resolution Thursday calling on the courts to ban all residential evictions until Aug. 24.

The resolution, proposed by Councilman Jared Brossett, urges First and Second City Court, to extend a suspension of eviction cases established by the state Supreme Court on March 13. That temporary stoppage is set to expire on May 18.

The federal CARES Act already bans evictions and late fees through July 25, but only for federally subsidized housing or properties with federally backed mortgages, such as FHA loans. Brossett argues there will be mass confusion if the local courts don’t apply the same rules to all residential evictions.

The resolution, which does not have the force of law, got a lot of support from tenants, fair-housing advocates and real estate agents during the public comment portion of Thursday’s online council meeting. More than 60 residents sent in supportive comments via email.

“A mass eviction that starts as soon as the city begins to open up again will be bad for everyone in the city except a small group of landlords,” said Noah Tapper, who identified himself as a service industry worker. “Even during this crisis, we saw several companies attempt to evict their tenants, so I have no reason to believe landlords will be forgiving about late rent if the courts reopen on May 18.”

WWL-TV has reported on landlords who tried to defy local court rules and municipal orders and attempted to evict tenants during the shutdown. But the station has also interviewed landlords who complain that tenants are abusing the eviction ban by refusing to pay rent, violating rules with illegal pets and noisy parties and daring landlords to do anything about it.

“I try to keep my properties nice. Most of my tenants are wonderful,” said Kym Valene, who owns 26 units, mostly in the Marigny and Bywater neighborhoods, and does not have federally backed mortgages. “But in a couple of exceptions, we have no recourse whatsoever.”

One landlord, Keith Scott, wrote a comment to the City Council, saying he, like Valene, is not bound by the CARES Act restrictions, but has voluntarily waived late fees. He said he has two tenants who are refusing to pay any rent.

“If I am not allowed to file for eviction until August 24, 2020, my two tenants will be living rent free for five months,” he wrote. “They will simply move once eviction court is open. That will mean a loss of rent for half the year. I cannot afford this and still continue paying my other expenditures. I have home insurance, flood insurance, water bill to pay on this property.”

Brossett said the resolution is being sent to the courts to consider. Walt Pierce, spokesman for the city courts, said those judges who handle evictions “follow the Louisiana Supreme Court as to rules and Louisiana State Legislature as to laws.”

That suggests the Supreme Court will need to consider whether to extend the suspension of all eviction cases before the city courts make any decision.

Brossett’s resolution also urges the State Legislature and Congress to send aid to landlords in the form of tax credits, to help them get through the coronavirus shutdown. But he urged landlords to be patient and put their tenants’ needs first.

“Be sympathetic to those who have been sheltering in place, abiding by the rules and work with them to make sure they can get on their feet as well,” he said.

