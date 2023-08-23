He spent nearly a month looking desperately for his son - his body was at the coroner's office all along

Example video title will go here for this video

Justin Smith died on June 18, but his father didn't learn that until July 12, when he got a tip about an unidentified body at the morgue.

One of the coroner’s coolers used for storing bodies has been broken for months and still isn’t fixed, though it’s not clear if the cooler problem was the reason Justin’s body had decomposed.

Sidney also said he was not allowed to see Justin’s body because it had decomposed, although records show it was well preserved when a Coroner’s Office pathologist performed the autopsy on June 19.

While records show that an autopsy was conducted by a medical examiner the day after Justin died, over the weeks his body remained in the coroner's possession, he was never fingerprinted. It’s not clear what steps, if any, McKenna’s office took to identify Justin, who had a mental illness.

“(A staffer) goes and comes back with the photos, and she nods her head and says ‘We have him.’ That just killed me,” Sidney recalled.

Sidney rushed to the Coroner’s Office on Earhart Boulevard with pictures of Justin.

While Justin died on June 18, Sidney did not learn that until July 12, when Justin’s psychiatrist told him he'd heard that the coroner had a body that might match Justin’s description.

For nearly a month after his son disappeared, Sidney filed missing person reports, hired a private investigator and frantically scoured Justin’s usual spots in the French Quarter, where he worked for Sidney’s tour business and occasionally sold his artwork.

The body of Justin Smith, 42, had arrived at the office of Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna by June 19, four days after Justin left the Broadmoor home he shared with his father.

Who knows when Sidney Smith would have learned of his son’s death, if not for an unlikely tip about an unidentified body in the Orleans Parish morgue.

“I haven't heard anything back from Brian at all, or anyone else for that matter, about a fingerprinting machine being out of commission,” Sidney said.

Lapeyrolerie’s explanation about the fingerprint issue seemed absurd, Sidney said, adding that he asked Lapeyrolerie for the name of the officer who assists with fingerprinting.

The NOPD said in a prepared statement that while an air conditioning outage prevented access to a fingerprinting system during the month of June, the Coroner’s Office never requested assistance with running Justin’s fingerprints.

For Sidney Smith, the explanation he was given for why he was left searching frantically for his son didn’t add up. He said Justin’s fingerprints should have been available from a previous petty theft arrest. But he was told by the coroner’s chief investigator, Brian Lapeyrolerie, that fingerprinting wasn’t attempted because a New Orleans Police Department machine was broken.

A Beauregard Parish couple filed a lawsuit this month after McKenna’s office misidentified their son’s body last year, resulting in an unnecessary search that lasted for eight months until the error was finally discovered.

The failure to fingerprint and preserve Justin’s body is not the first mishap that has recently come to light at the city Coroner’s Office, which McKenna says is struggling with staffing and funding shortages.

Errors common, coroner says : Subtitle here

McKenna and Lapeyrolerie declined interview requests, and in a lengthy prepared statement, McKenna declined to specifically address any cases his office handled.

But he acknowledged identification errors are common.

He said his office typically corrects more than 20 death certificates per month based on errors in name spellings, birth dates and other details that family members notice.

“These errors and correcting them are part of our work, as we often deal with incorrect information,” McKenna said.

McKenna said equipment failures outside of his control have recently made his job harder, including a morgue cooler that broke down “a couple months ago.” He said a repair was requested of City Hall the day it happened, but the cooler still hasn’t been fixed.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration did not respond to a request for comment.

McKenna, whose office does not operate with any written policies and procedures, did not answer follow-up questions with details as to when the cooler malfunction happened, and how it has affected storage capacity in the morgue.

Keith Pinckard, vice president of the National Association of Medical Examiners, an accrediting organization, said coroner’s offices should aim to “identify a body in a timely manner, using the most efficient means.”

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, the only accredited coroner’s office in Louisiana, requires fingerprinting and DNA analysis when bodies remain unidentified for more than two weeks.

Pinckard, who said he could not discuss any particular coroner’s office or case, said policies and procedures for death investigations, including identification, are required for accreditation.

McKenna said his office recovers more than 15 bodies with no form of identification in a typical month, and there “is no one, set time as to how long it might take” to confirm who they are.