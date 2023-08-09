Retired Catholic priest booked on criminal charges

Retired priest Lawrence Hecker turned himself into New Orleans Police and was booked on rape and kidnapping charges Friday.
As we first reported Thursday, Hecker was indicted on aggravated rape and kidnapping and two other felonies for allegedly choking and raping a teenage boy in 1975.
The 91-year-old Hecker confessed to having sex with several underage boys in an exclusive interview with our David Hammer and the Guardian newspaper last month, but he denied choking out and raping anyone.
The Guardian reports Hecker will be held in jail until he can make bail.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.