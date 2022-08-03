State board revokes contractor's license of former Kenner building official

Based on Mohamad’s criminal plea, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors accused him of various violations of his contractor’s license.

The state board overseeing construction contractors voted Thursday to revoke the license of James Mohamad, the former top building inspection and code enforcement officer for the city of Kenner.

The administrative action comes six weeks after Mohamad pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax fraud charges, admitting in March that he bribed a New Orleans inspector to get him fraudulent HVAC installation work permits in the city and then hid millions of dollars in income from the IRS.

