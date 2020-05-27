Times Square billboards going dark to support coronavirus business interruption claims

Several states, including Louisiana, have proposed legislation to force insurance companies to pay coronavirus claims.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans attorney is behind a plan to have 15 electronic billboards in New York’s Times Square go dark at 9:00 Eastern Time on Wednesday.

John Houghtaling’s Business Interruption Group teamed with billboard operators and the Times Square Alliance for a momentary blackout on billboards on Broadway between 46th and 48th streets and the lights on the famed red steps in Father Duffy Square at Broadway and 47th Street. The billboard screens will then show a video calling attention to the fight to get insurance companies to cover losses suffered by businesses because of stay-at-home and social distancing orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in March, WWL-TV was the first to report on Houghtaling’s efforts to get insurance companies to pay business interruption claims for the coronavirus shutdown. Houghtaling represents the French Quarter restaurant Oceana Grill in the first lawsuit filed against an insurer that won’t pay for losses caused by the pandemic.

Since then, he’s filed several lawsuits against insurance companies across the country.

Several states, including Louisiana, have proposed legislation to force insurance companies to pay coronavirus claims. But Insurance companies say those claims are not covered under the language of most business interruption insurance policies. Steve Badger, a leading insurance company attorney in Dallas, said legislative efforts are unconstitutional. What’s more, Badger said forcing insurers to pay millions of uncovered claims at once could bankrupt the industry.

President Donald Trump weighed in last month during a news conference, saying he was familiar with business interruption policies and insurers should pay the claims.

Houghtaling said Times Square billboard companies donated the time at 9:00 Eastern Time on Wednesday to “go dark” to emphasize that town squares around the country have gone dark because of the pandemic.

The darkness kicked off a 2-minute video message featuring actress Whoopi Goldberg, celebrity chef Eric Ripert, and others, including the nonprofit human rights group Simon Wiesenthal Center, which also had its business interruption claim denied.

The video ends by promoting federal legislation offering “a path forward where both benefits can be paid and insurance companies supported… if… insurance companies do the right thing.”

