WWL-TV's 'Taken for a Ride' investigation leads to criminal charges for school bus owners

WWL-TV’s “Taken for a Ride” investigation in 2019 uncovered falsified insurance documents from school bus provider Scholars First.

NEW ORLEANS — The former owners of a charter school bus company and their insurance agent have been charged with insurance fraud as the result of an exclusive WWL-TV investigation two years ago.

The station’s “Taken for a Ride” investigation in 2019 uncovered insurance documents from school bus provider Scholars First that the state insurance commissioner confirmed had been falsified. The Louisiana State Police picked up the investigation and announced Monday that warrants had been issued for the arrest of Scholars First’s two owners, Melvin Williams, 42, of Gonzales, and Jeramy Jackson, 40, of New Orleans.

They are wanted on 23 counts each of computer fraud, LSP said.

Michael Simon, the insurance agent for Scholars First who also owned a school bus company called Ethan Michael Simon that had contracts with area charter schools, was arrested Sunday in Jefferson Parish and booked on nine counts of computer fraud.