District attorney investigating after man dissected at autopsy event

District Attorney Hillar Moore said he wants to see if there are any potential criminal violations or potential legislation to keep it from happening again.

SEATTLE — A Louisiana district attorney is investigating after a man was dissected in front of a live, paying audience, and his widow said she didn’t give consent.

District Attorney Hillar Moore, who’s based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was careful to say it’s not yet a criminal investigation. However, he wants to find out what happened that led David Saunders, 98, to be autopsied at a cadaver class in Portland, Oregon, as first reported by the KING 5 investigators.

“I’d like to see what potential criminal violations, if any, that they have for this or if there aren't any,” Moore said. “Is there any potential legislation to stop this from happening?”

Saunders died of COVID-19 in August and donated his body to medical science. Saunders’ body ended up at Las Vegas-based Med Ed Labs, which accepts donations of bodies for scientific and medical research. The lab sold it to event organizer Jeremy Ciliberto, founder of DeathScience.org.

The body was then autopsied Oct. 17 in a Marriott hotel ballroom as part of the Oddities and Curiosity Expo. Ticket buyers paid up to $500 to watch.

Moore said using Saunders’ body for a public spectacle may violate the contract Med Ed Labs signed with Elsie Saunders, David Saunders’ widow.

“It's called a gift, which is his body,” Moore said. “It's made for professional medical science. It's not for people to come, go around and look and just get experience, put your hands on somebody's body part for $500.”

In press release Friday, Med Ed Labs said Ciliberto “deceived us repeatedly,” stating that Saunders’ body would be dissected before “academic students, paramedics and personnel within forensic pathology fields.”

As for Saunders’ widow, she said she didn’t know where her husband ended up until we reached her earlier this week.

“He's on display,” Elsie Saunders said. “…I just don't have the words yet to describe how horrible I think it is.”

Med Ed Labs said it is shipping Saunders’ remains back to Louisiana to be reunited with his family.