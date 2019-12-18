NEW ORLEANS — A school bus that overturned on Interstate-10 in New Orleans East on Wednesday morning had never been inspected and was driven by an unpermitted driver.

City spokesman Beau Tidwell confirmed the Hammond’s Transportation bus was driven by Chad Rodney, who had applied for a city school bus permit on Sept. 24 and was denied because he had a 2016 conviction for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. By state law, school bus drivers can’t operate within five years of such a conviction, Tidwell said.

Hammond’s also failed to get a large number of its fleet inspected after failing several city inspections. Tidwell confirmed this particular bus, SB-219, had never appeared for its city inspection under new city school bus safety rules.

Fourteen students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Paramedics took nine students to two different hospitals, where one student was listed in "serious condition" but stable.

