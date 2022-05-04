Family of carjacking dragging victim wants teen suspects tried as adults

In cases involving murder, the difference between juvenile and adult court could mean the difference between a defendant staying in prison until 21 versus life.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — With four teenagers facing juvenile murder charges in the carjacking death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey, her relatives met with District Attorney Jason Williams Tuesday and told him they'd like to see all four transferred to state court to be tried as adults.

While the family left the meeting without firm answers, they walked away encouraged.

“Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system,” said Kathy Richard, Frickey’s sister-in-law. “We were reassured that everyone is doing their best. The detective, the DA are all working with us and, so far, everyone's doing what should be done.”

Frickey was leaving her job in Mid-City on May 21 when police say the teens attacked and drove off while she was still tangled in her seatbelt, dragging her to her death and severing one of her arms.

In an appearance on the Eyewitness News Morning Show, Williams reiterated that he is willing to make exceptions to a campaign promise in which he vowed never to try juveniles as adults.

“We have made a decision that reverses what I said in the campaign that in murder cases, violent murder cases, we're holding people accountable in adult court, trying juveniles as adults,” Williams said.

In cases involving murder, the difference between juvenile and adult court could mean the difference between a defendant staying in prison until age 21 versus a life sentence.

One assurance the family did get from the meeting was that the three 15-year-old girls booked in the case would likely face the same charges as the 17-year-old boy, even though the video of the crime shows different levels of involvement in the fatal carjacking.

“It's our understanding right now that everyone is being charged as equals, as they're all principals in the crime,” said Danielle Duffourc, Frickey’s niece.