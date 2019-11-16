NEW ORLEANS — This video shows how a landfill is supposed to collect gases that build up inside the mounds of waste.

Our animated graphic takes you on a 3D tour of the intricate system of pumps and pipes that’s supposed to keep liquids from flooding the bottom of the waste piles. A working landfill allows gases a clear path into collection wells. But if the liquid isn’t properly collected, the gas has nowhere to go but up and into the air.

