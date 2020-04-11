Irvin Mayfield, partner set to change plea in library fraud case

The change in plea would seem to indicate that one or both are now prepared to plead guilty in the case.

Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield and his business partner are scheduled to be rearraigned next Tuesday, indicating one or both of them are now prepared to plead guilty to at least some of the 24 felony corruption counts they face for allegedly transferring more than $1 million in public library donations to their jazz orchestra.

U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey set the change of plea hearing for Nov. 10 after five delays in Mayfield’s criminal trial and several more delays over the summer because the federal court was closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayfield was indicted in December 2017 along with his longtime friend, business partner and band mate, Ronald Markham. They were initially charged with 19 felony counts for using their positions on the city's public library charity board to transfer more than $1.3 million in public library donations to the jazz orchestra Mayfield founded and that paid each of them six-figure salaries.

DAVID HAMMER INVESTIGATION: Irvin Mayfield-New Orleans Jazz Orchestra Investigation

The federal government added two superseding indictments in 2018, bringing the total charges against Mayfield and Markham to 24. Mayfield faces one of those counts alone and Markham faces another charge by himself.

WWL-TV's exclusive investigation in 2015 and 2016 exposed the transfers to the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, which was founded by Mayfield and led by Markham, as well as Mayfield's use of tens of thousands of Public Library Foundation funds on luxury hotel rooms, limo rides, liquor, meals and a $15,000 gold-plated trumpet.

A trial was originally set for October 2018, then pushed back four times in 2018 and 2019. It was delayed again in the summer of 2020 because the federal courthouse has been closed to the public because of the pandemic.