ST. TAMMANY, La. — Katie Moore began investigating the St. Tammany Workforce several years ago and those investigations continued to currently include allegations of sex abuse of some minors. Here are a list of some of her stories.
- Guilty: 2 top deputies of ex-sheriff Jack Strain plead guilty to giving him kickbacks
- Sex abuse investigation into former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain sent to St Tammany Parish DA for review
- State Police: Sex abuse investigation into former St Tammany Sheriff nearing an end
- Investigation into work release program uncovered sexual abuse allegations against ex-Sheriff
- Sources: Ex-St. Tammany Sheriff Strain investigated for sexual abuse of teens
- 2 ex-St. Tammany sheriff's deputies arraigned in alleged kickback scheme
- Federal charges against 2 ex-St. Tammany deputies over work release program
- Federal grand jury investigating former St. Tammany Sheriff and now-shuttered work release
- New questions about tax dollars spent to fix up Slidell jail facility
- St. Tammany Sheriff-elect plans to bring controversial work release in-house
- Company sues after work release program shut down
- Family searching for missing work release inmate
- New legal trouble for closed St. Tammany work-release program
- State inspector general looking into Northshore work release program
- Inmate murdered in N.O. while in St. Tammany work release program
- Work release inmates get relatively free rein for connected company in St. Tammany