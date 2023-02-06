She came to see her grandson graduate; she left in an ambulance and died at the hospital

Example video title will go here for this video

A Week of Violence: Louisiana witnessed a shocking 40 shooting incidents over the 7 days, May 29 to June 5, 2022.

While the numbers speak for themselves, the stories of the people impacted range from an 80-year-old grandmother gunned down at a high school graduation in New Orleans to a brother shooting a brother in Baton Rouge.

As America marked the ceremonial start of Summer last year with pool parties and barbecues, the nation marked a grim milestone: 1,000 shootings in 7 days , according to an analysis of shooting data from the National Gun Violence Archive by WWL-TV and its parent company, TEGNA.

Augustine Greenwood :

When Augustine Greenwood, 80, headed to the Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony last May, she beamed with pride. Her grandson, Corey Lashley, Jr., walked across the stage, mortar board atop his head held high, diploma in hand.

Greenwood held education in high regard after stopping her own after 8th grade. To see her children and grandchildren graduate was something special for their family.

“It started out being a really great day,” said Geraldine Lashley-Greenwood, daughter to Augustine, mother to Corey.

They left the ceremony, held at the Xavier University Convocation Center, pausing to take pictures together and with Corey’s friends. They were headed for a celebration lunch at a restaurant undetermined, but they never made it.

“She was just really happy on that day. She was really happy,” Geraldine said.

The three snapped a picture together and headed to their car. It was the last moment that made sense that day.

“As we were walking away, we heard the first shot and I turned to see what was going on,” Geraldine said.

Court records shed light on what happened next. Two of the graduates’ families began to argue in the parking lot. A 15-year-old grabbed a gun out of a purse tucked in a Honda Pilot. His brother tried to wrestle it away from him.

The gun fired in the struggle, leading a bullet to ricochet off the hot sidewalk, into the 15-year-old’s armpit.

The court documents say police allege 20-year-old Brandon Rock fired a shot across the parking lot toward the others and a relative of the 15-year-old, Laverne Duplessis, grabbed a gun and shot Rock in the legs.

“As I turned back, you could hear several more shots. And that's when I saw my mom landing on the ground,” Geraldine said.

The 80-year-old took a stray bullet across the parking lot.

“I just sat there with her and held her until the ambulance came. I'm going to say it was it was really a quick response time because the Mayor was the commencement speaker at the ceremony,” Geraldine said.

Her son’s best day ended in the worst possible way, no with a memorable speech from the city’s chief executive, but a grandmother gone forever.

The 9th Ward community garden where Augustine loved to volunteer will no longer be tended by her loving hand. One of her nieces, who considered Augustine a best friend, will not have Augustine at her upcoming wedding. The walking path on the levee where she loved to walk will be one less traveled. Thanksgivings for the Greenwood family will be lacking without her beloved cooking.